#HurricaneLaura Wind Cone

Forecasters at NOAA have continued to downgrade the potential damage of one of the two Tropical Storms heading in the GULF OF MEXICO giving residents some relief from MARCO, but now Tropical Storm LAURA has become a hurricane.

By the time #HURRICANELAURA reaches land on WEDNESDAY (8/26) evening she's expected be a Category 3 Hurricane with winds of 115 mph

SIRIUSXM is streaming live coverage of the storms from THE WEATHER CHANNEL on its online service via Channel 721 (Limited Edition 4).

According to WEATHER.COM:

LAURA strengthened into a hurricane TUESDAY morning in the SOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO

Conditions in the GULF OF MEXICO should allow LAURA to strengthen significantly

LAURA is predicted to become a major hurricane prior to landfall on the upper TEXAS or southwest LOUISIANA coasts

Destructive storm surge and damaging winds will affect areas near where LAURA makes landfall

LAURA is also an inland flood risk as far north as ARKANSAS or southern MISSOURI

Isolated tornadoes are also expected from LAURA

ALL ACCESS will be standing by to report on how radio is coping with these storms and how they are informing the community as they begin to prepare for heavy winds, storm surges, and lot of heavy rain in the affected areas.

If you have information to share with ALL ACCESS about your preparations and programming during these storms, please, click here.

