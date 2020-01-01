Flat Week

PODTRAC's AUGUST 17-23 weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads flat from the previous week and up 49% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 19, 2019 to AUGUST 23, 2020 was +3% for Arts, +33% for Business, +45% for Comedy, +20% for Education, +38% for History, +101% for News, +16% for Science, +27% for Society & Culture, +35% for Sports, and +72% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -1% for Arts, -6% for Business, -1% for Comedy, -4% for Education, +7% for History, +1% for News, -2% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +11% for True Crime.

