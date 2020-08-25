Tracy Johnson

TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP and SANDY MCILREE have launched MORNINGS ACROSS AMERICA, a weekly video show featuring radio personalities. The new show is distributed live on the MORNINGS ACROSS AMERICA TWITCH Channel THURSDAYS at 1p (ET) and is available on-demand at www.MorningsAcrossAmerica.com.

MORNINGS ACROSS AMERICA is led by SANDY MCILREE, host of the syndicated THE SANDY SHOW, based in AUSTIN. He works with 2-3 cohosts each week in a 30-60 minute entertainment and pop culture talk show.

Consultant and Talent Coach TRACY JOHNSON recruits and casts the show each week. He explains why they launched MORNINGS ACROSS AMERICA, "“So many personalities are out of work and need a platform to be discovered. Others have launched new projects like podcasts and want to build their audience base. And some aren’t able to do the show they want because of station or format limitations. MORNINGS ACROSS AMERICA is a fun way to develop skills and work with other personalities in an exciting, creative format.”

