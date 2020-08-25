Ace & TJ

The CHARLOTTE-based syndicated ACE & TJ SHOW has organized its daily digital and radio content as "3 MEDIA," encompassing the four hour radio show, 24/7 streaming on the show's "ACE & TJ Button" including the streaming-only "SHARE FUNNY" daily show, and podcasts, including the on-demand versions of the radio show and "SHARE FUNNY" along with two unique podcasts. The project allows affiliates of the radio show to sell inventory in all three categories as part of their syndication agreements.

TJ said, “The industry has made streaming an after-thought and throw away and with our audience’s use of streaming exploding, we wanted to make streaming important and produce unique content to that media."

ACE said, "With the new demands on radio sales departments, we know having access to a multi-media package with various ways to access audience is vital.”

Find out more from ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

