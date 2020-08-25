Sal Palazzolo

CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed SAL PALAZZOLO as PD at Classic Rock WODE (99.9 THE HAWK)/ALLENTOWN, PA. PALAZZOLO was previously PD of sister Alternative station, WWYY, before that became a simulcast of Country station WCTO. In addition, GLENN “MITCH” MITCHELL has been named Afternoon Drive Host for WODE. He has been a WODE weekend jock for many years.

VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH PEMBLETON said, “It is exciting to welcome SAL to this new role with 99.9 THE HAWK. The support from the entire CUMULUS staff, especially WODE air talent and Corporate Programming, has been outstanding. This promotion was well deserved and earned through commitment and dedication. It is an honor to have an individual of SAL’s caliber guiding one of our flagships. I’m particularly proud of his first decision as PD, announcing GLENN MITCHELL, ‘MITCH’, as the anchor of afternoon drive.”

OM JERRY PADDEN added, “I am so proud that SAL has stepped up and earned this position! I am looking forward to some great collaboration with him. MITCH is a market staple, and he will be a huge asset in the primetime PM Drive slot on 99.9 THE HAWK.”

PALAZZOLO commented, “It’s an honor to take the reins at 99.9 THE HAWK and steer this heritage brand, aided by our amazing team, to continued success. I want to thank GREG FREY, TROY HANSON, ELIZABETH PEMBLETON and JERRY PADDEN for this great opportunity!”

MITCHELL noted, "99.9 THE HAWK has been on the air for 19 years and I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the team for 18 of those years. Classic Rock is in my blood and it’s part of who I am, so I am thrilled to be assuming a more prominent role as the PM Drive Personality while still maintaining my longtime weekend on-air presence. HAWK listeners and THE HAWK Workforce are a dedicated and loyal group of Classic Rock audiophiles and my whole motivation is to entertain and inform while cranking out the greatest Classic Rock of the 70s, 80s and More!”

