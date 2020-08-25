New Podcast

Former GOOGLE CEO ERIC SCHMIDT is joining the ranks of podcasters with "REIMAGINE WITH ERIC SCHMIDT," a series of interviews with prominent figures about looking for unique solutions to issues facing the world, is being produced by SCHMIDT's own SCHMIDT FUTURES with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and producers ADAM & JORDAN BORNSTEIN.

Among guests lined up for the show are UNITED NATIONS Secretary General ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, NOBEL Laureate economist ESTHER DUFLO, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. VANCE, Capt. CHESLEY "SULLY" SULLENBERGER, and former Australian Prime Minister KEVIN RUDD.

The show is also being accompanied by a scholarship competition for post-secondary students worldwide, with up to $1 million in scholarships and prizes (up to 20 winners of up to $25,000 each, with a matching amount going to the winners' institutions) to be awarded through the "Reimagine Challenge 2020."

SCHMIDT said, "The pandemic has shed a light on societal issues and systems that hold back progress across the globe. With the tools and technology available today, we have the chance to reimagine our future. Now, more than ever, we must call upon and support the creative minds of the next generation to challenge the norms and build back a better world."

« see more Net News