Tim Wallen Named Dir./West Coast Promo For Amplify
August 25, 2020 at 7:13 AM (PT)
AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP adds TIM WALLEN as Dir./West Coast Promotion. He replaces EDIE LUNDEEN on the West Coast (NET NEWS 8/24). WALLEN's former stints include REPUBLIC RECORDS, V2 RECORDS and CAPITOL RECORDS.
WALLEN said, “I am super excited and grateful to be jumping back into radio promotion. I look forward to working with a team of experienced pros at AMPLIFY".
“I’m very happy that TIM, a proven veteran, has joined our team! I, as well as our entire field staff, am looking forward to working together with him,” added VP/Promotion DREW MURRAY.
Give him a call and congratulate him at (415) 652.7979 or tim@amplifyeg.com.
