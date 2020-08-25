Smee

As previously noted on ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 8/5) ENTERCOM has hired BILL SMEE to the newly-created role of VP/News. SMEE, a former digital video executive at CNN, NBC NEWS, and SLATE, will oversee ENTERCOM's local news brands, its eight all News and 18 News/Talk radio stations in 23 markets and the RADIO.COM platform.

EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO said, “BILL is a highly respected, award-winning news professional with over 30 years of experience leading and growing high-profile news brands. As the #1 local news platform, we remain committed to providing our audiences with quality local content via our collection of iconic news brands. BILL’S expertise will help us enhance and expand our position as an unparalleled leading news platform to better serve our communities.”

SMEE said, “This is a tremendous opportunity to build on the core strengths of ENTERCOM's news brands on all platforms at a time when demand for quality news, especially at the local level, is sky high."

