Guyton

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE'S MICKEY GUYTON, who announced her pregnancy TODAY (8/25).

The singer took to INSTAGRAM to share the news, posting a photo of her ultrasound along with a caption that read, "Even in the times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I'm so excited and terrified at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."

« see more Net News