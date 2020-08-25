More Consent Decrees

The parade of FCC consent decrees settling political public file violations continues with several more announced by the Commission TODAY (3/25).

CARTER BROADCASTING, INC. (Smooth Jazz WSBZ-A (THE SEABREEZE 106.3)/MIRAMAR BEACH-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL); DREAMCATCHER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Country WFLE-F/FLEMINGSBURG, KY); RADIO GREENEVILLE, INC (Variety WGRV-A and Oldies WSMG-A/GREENEVILLE, TN and Country WIKQ/TUSCULUM, TN).; EMMIS RADIO LICENSE, LLC (News-Talk WIBC and AC WYXB (B105.7)/INDIANAPOLIS and Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/SHELBYVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS); TECHE BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Country KQKI-F/BAYOU VISTA, LA); COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING, L.L.C. (Country WUSH (US 106.1)/POQUOSON-NORFOLK, VA); and WEST CENTRAL BROADCASTING CO., INC. (Triple A KROK (CHANNEL 95.7)/SOUTH FORT POLK, LA and AC KUMX (MIX 106.7)/NORTH FORT POLK, LA) agreed to the decrees, which resolve violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the files. As in the other recent consent decrees, the licensees are not being fined but are agreeing to develop and adhere to strict compliance plans.

« see more Net News