iHeart Deal

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEMINOLES sports will air on iHEARTMEDIA's TALLAHASSEE and PANAMA CITY stations under a six-year deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE. The agreement moves football play-by-play from ADAMS RADIO GROUP Country WWOF (103.1 THE WOLF/TALLAHASSEE to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Country WTNT (94.9 TNT), plus News-Talk WFLF-F (94.5 WFLA)/PANAMA CITY. Men's basketball remains on iHEARTMEDIA Rock WXSR (X101.5), women's basketball will air on Classic Hip Hop WTLY-A-W243EG (THROWBACK 96.5, and men's baseball will air on News-Talk WFLA-F (100.7 WFLA).

“We’re extremely excited to once again be partnering with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE and have the FSU SEMINOLES return to our iHEART TALLAHASSEE stations,” said iHEARTMEDIA TALLAHASSEE/PANAMA CITY Market Pres. PAUL ROGERS. “With our massive reach and our multiple platforms throughout FLORIDA, we have the ability to promote the FSU athletics program to communities across the state.”

“We’re always looking for powerful and compelling ways to connect with our listeners,” said SVP/Programming JOHN LUND. “TALLAHASSEE and our surrounding areas are all about FLORIDA STATE sports, so it was imperative for us to be able to provide that for our local listeners if we wanted to continue to be the leading media company in our markets.”

