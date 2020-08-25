McKee

BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER afternoon "THE DRIVE" co-host DARREN "DMAC" MCKEE is the latest sports radio personality to get himself into hot water over what he says was an inadvertent use of a racial slur in a tweet.

MCKEE, who co-hosts the afternoon show with former DENVER BRONCOS player TYLER POLOMBUS, posted a tweet while watching the DENVER NUGGETS playoff game on SUNDAY night, but the word "Nuggets" was replaced with the "N-word." In a tweet on MONDAY, MCKEE offered his apology:

Last night while watching the Nuggets I sent out a tweet commenting on the game. I was horrified when it was brought to my attention that instead of Nuggets I had accidentally posted the N word. I instantly took it down. I despise this word. I find it abhorrent. I am stunned and — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) August 24, 2020

devastated that I made this sickening mistake. I am deeply and profoundly sorry. — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) August 24, 2020

His former co-host, ALFRED WILLIAMS, now at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KOA-A-K231AA-K231BQ, came to MCKEE's defense:

I have no doubt my Homeboy @dmac1043 made a typo last night. I have worked, traveled and had to many conversation with him over the years. He’s a good man with a big generous and loving heart. He nor anyone in his circle uses language like that! He’a a credit to Denver radio! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) August 24, 2020

MCKEE was off the air MONDAY and the station has been silent as to his status, although he remains listed on the station's schedule at THE FAN's website. The incident follows a similar case in which CHARLOTTE HORNETS play-by-play announcer JOHN FOCKE tweeted the same slur, also in a comment about a NUGGETS playoff game and also replacing "Nuggets" with the same offensive term (NET NEWS 8/18), leading to his suspension.

« see more Net News