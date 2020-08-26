Coming 9/1

A new podcast from INSIDE VOICES looks at the trials of in vitro fertilization and the difficult path some people face in becoming parents. "IVFU" is hosted by singer/songwriter/"THE MOTH" storyteller SAM SHABER, who herself is trying to have a child through surrogacy. The show debuts SEPTEMBER 1st.

SHABER said, “I created this podcast to invite people to share their stories, their struggle and their resilience through it all. IVFU definitely isn’t sappy or maudlin, it’s more about the raw space that’s created by infertility, where sometimes you just have to laugh. Or vent. Or drink wine and eat chocolate. We do all of that on this pod.

“When you have a connection based on shared experience, amazing things can happen.”

