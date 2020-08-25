MOJO Music & Media

Independent publishing and marketing company MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA has signed songwriter KATHY LOUVIN and acquired a stake in the catalog of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME members the LOUVIN BROTHERS in a co-publishing agreement with her MOVIN LOUVIN MUSIC.

“The LOUVIN BROTHERS' extraordinary harmonies and pure Appalachian sound were a foundation for all of Country music, and their powerfully emotional songs of love, heartbreak and salvation inspired a generation of songwriters and artists who followed," said MOJO co-founder/CEO MARK FRIED. "We’re honored to have the chance to work with KATHY and her family to ensure that the LOUVIN’s music and story continue to work their magic on musicians and music fans for decades to come.”

“Pairing the LOUVIN music catalog with the passion, wisdom and experience at MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA truly creates endless possibilities," said KATHY LOUVIN, daughter of the famed duo's IRA LOUVIN. "As a family, our excitement is reborn and renewed and we are so grateful to be a part of this winning team!”

