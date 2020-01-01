August 27th

BIG SONIC HEAVEN has announced its 25th Anniversary on-air schedule for TOMORROW (8/27) beginning at noon (ET) with DARREN REVELL recreating the very first BIG SONIC HEAVEN show that aired on AUGUST 27th, 1995.

REVELL said, "25 years! I really can’t believe I started BIG SONIC HEAVEN that long ago! And here I am doing 24/7! Big thanks to all my listeners over the years in DETROIT, LOS ANGELES, and now around the globe! Without them this wouldn’t be happening! Cheers!”

We'll see you in BIG SONIC HEAVEN. Below is the 25th Anniversary schedule airing on bigsonicheaven.com.

« see more Net News