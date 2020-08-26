Charlotte

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZS (PRAISE 100.9)/CHARLOTTE won their first STELLAR AWARD for “Large Market Station of the Year.”

It was announced at the virtual 35th Annual STELLAR AWARDS GOSPEL MUSIC SHOW (NET NEWS 8/24).

PD REGGIE BAKER said, “I’ve had the pleasure to work with the incredible staff in CHARLOTTE over the past year. MELANIE PRATT, who is our midday host, is the heart of the station and is always focused on the CHARLOTTE community.

"She brings interesting local, topical, and entertaining information to our listeners, especially now as we’re navigating through our new normal during this pandemic. It is truly and honor to win PRAISE CHARLOTTE’s first STELLAR AWARD. Thank you to DON JACKSON and the STELLAR AWARD committee and our PRAISE listeners.”

OM JEFF “UZI D” ANDERSON added, “I am so proud and thankful for our team, led by REGGIE BAKER and MELANIE PRATT, for their hard work and dedication to be an inspiration to our community during these unique times. I am absolutely thrilled for the recognition.”

