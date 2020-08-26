-
Macon's 'SuperStations' Join University Of Georgia Sports Radio Network
SHANKS BROADCASTING Sports WFXM-HD4-W226BZ/MACON, GA-WXKO-A-W290BD/WARNER ROBINS, GA-WCEH/PINEHURST, GA- (THE SUPERSTATIONS, ESPN MIDDLE GEORGIA) have joined the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA football, men's basketball, and baseball radio networks.
“We are thrilled to add UGA athletics to our sports radio frequencies,” said Pres. and host BILL SHANKS. “We already talk a ton of BULLDOGS football, so having all the games makes sense. And we can’t wait to have the men’s basketball and baseball games on, as well.”
