#HurricaneLaura On The Move

NOAA forecasters are now predicting that #HURRICANELAURA, which jumped from 70 mph to 115 mph in the last 24 hours, is tracking to the NORTHWEST at 15 mph and is now a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds and is expected to continue strengthening. LAURA could briefly become a Category 4 hurricane later TODAY (8/26).

LAURA is now expected to strike the TEXAS/LOUISIANA coast early THURSDAY (8/27) morning and has prompted hurricane and storm surge warnings for the GULF COAST. A storm surge warning is in effect from FREEPORT, TX, to the mouth of the MISSISSIPPI RIVER in southeast LOUISIANA, including GALVESTON BAY and areas inside the PORT ARTHUR, TX, hurricane flood protection system according to WEATHER.COM.

Tropical storm warnings extend into the rest of the HOUSTON metro area, parts of NORTHEAST TEXAS, NORTHERN LOUISIANA and SOUTHERN ARKANSAS.

ALL ACCESS will be standing by to report on how radio is coping with these storms and how they are informing the community as they begin to prepare for heavy winds, storm surges, and lot of heavy rain in the affected areas.

If you have information to share with ALL ACCESS about your preparations and programming during these storms, please, click here.

