Changes

WARNER RECORDS has "revitalized" its Urban & Rhythmic Promotion Department under the leadership of EVP/Promotion MIKE CHESTER.

Among CHESTER’s moves was the promotion earlier this year of WILT WALLACE to SVP/Head of Urban Promotion, based in ATLANTA. This followed the hiring late last year of BRANNON SCALES as SVP/Rhythm Promotion, based in LOS ANGELES. The team’s latest additions, both of whom joined the label this month in New York, are VP/Urban Promotion RON STEWART and VP/Rhythm Promotion & Lifestyle LEAH BEKELE. In addition, LEROY JOHNSON was promoted this SPRING to Sr. Dir./Urban Promotion, based in CHICAGO.

CHESTER commented: “The past couple of years have seen a complete revamping of our promo team across every format and platform. On the urban front, we have an amazing and growing artist roster, so we’ve been on a mission to build the best urban and rhythmic team in the business. WILT, BRANNON, RON, LEAH, and LEROY bring an outstanding depth of industry experience and knowledge to their new posts. Reflecting the incredible diversity and range of the Warner artists and music they represent, they are a truly cross-country team, from NEW YORK to ATLANTA, from CHICAGO to L.A. I’m thrilled to have such a stellar group of promo visionaries on board.”

« see more Net News