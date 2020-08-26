More Performers Revealed

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed more performers for its 55th "ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS," including JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, TIM MCGRAW, MAREN MORRIS, OLD DOMINION and THOMAS RHETT featuring JON PARDI. The artists all revealed their participation on their social media pages last night (8/25).

The show will take place in NASHVILLE, and broadcast from three of the city's most iconic Country music venues. BALLERINI, BARRETT, MORRIS, OLD DOMINION, RHETT and PARDI will perform from the RYMAN AUDITORIUM. ALLEN, COMBS, LAMBERT (along with her "Bluebird" co-writers NATALIE HEMBY AND LUKE DICK) and MCGRAW will perform from the BLUEBIRD CAFE. Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hosted by KEITH URBAN, the show will be broadcast on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th live from 8-11p (ET) (NET NEWS 3/23). The show will air on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream on CBS ALL ACCESS.

Previously announced performers are this year's ACM "New Artist Awards" winners, RILEY GREEN and TENILLE TOWNES, who will perform from THE RYMAN (NET NEWS 8/20).

« see more Net News