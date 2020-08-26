McAfee (Photo: ESPN)

The rumors have become reality as PAT MCAFEE announced TODAY (8/26) that his radio show, leaving CBS SPORTS RADIO after FRIDAY's show (8/28), will be heard on SIRIUSXM RADIO starting SEPTEMBER 8th.

Video streaming of the show will continue on YOUTUBE, where the television version of the show has resided since leaving DAZN.

TEAM Good news.. The show will be moving to 12-3pm EDT on @SIRIUSXM starting September 8th #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/wb2BGLyiLm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2020

MCAFEE's place in the CBS SPORTS RADIO lineup has been taken by BILL REITER, a former host on the network who is returning to take MCAFEE's 10a-noon (ET) slot on MONDAY (8/31). "'REITER THAN YOU' is back and we couldn’t be happier,” said ENTERCOM NEW YORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO SVP MARK CHERNOFF. “BILL’s insights, opinions and observations are emblematic of the premier content that CBS SPORTS RADIO offers loyal sports fans."

