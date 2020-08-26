Mondays

ENTERCOM’s PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS has debuted a new weekly pop culture podcast with former BUZZFEED "ANOTHER ROUND" co-host TRACY CLAYTON and producer JOSH GWYNN. "BACK ISSUE" is a look at formative moments in pop culture; the first episode was posted MONDAY (8/24) with an episode delving into TYRA BANKS and "AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL," and ne episodes will post on MONDAYS through NOVEMBER 30th.

“A little nostalgia can go a long way when the current day is bleak!” said CLAYTON, most recently host of NETFLIX podcast "STRONG BLACK LEGENDS" and MAILCHIMP's branded-content podcast "GOING THROUGH IT." “I love the creative process that’s gone into making BACK ISSUE, and the fun of doing it with JOSH and PINEAPPLE STREET. It’s hard to find a space to take a break from stress right now, and I hope the show serves as a source of laughter and relief as we revisit these iconic moments in pop culture history. I can’t end climate change or make the world live in harmony, but if I can give listeners a smile or some temporary peace, I feel like I’m contributing something to them and to myself.”

“When I was given the opportunity to make Back Issue with my PINEAPPLE STREET family, I was beside myself. I love working with TRACY, and I’ve been thinking about nostalgia as a way to protect yourself and make it through hard times -- in a world where it feels like you have so little control over so few things, sometimes taking a second to revisit moments that brought you joy can give you the recharge you need to face the day,” said GWYNN. “Pop culture is usually treated so trivially, but there’s a reason these moments stick with us, a reason that meme culture exists, a reason that things live beyond their production run. I wanted a space where we can treat our formative moments with the care that they deserve, and I hope that the show gives listeners a place to escape to and a place where we can laugh and remember how to be joyous.”

« see more Net News