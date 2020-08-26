New Affiliate

KAUAI BROADCAST PARTNERS LLC AC KHKU (STAR 94.3)/HANAPEPE, KAUAI, HI has signed up for custom outsourced local news, sports, and weather provider VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER newscasts.

KAUAI BROADCAST PARTNERS Managing Member LARRY FUSS said, "I've been a fan of VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER for years. With the loss of our news guy, this certainly helps fill the void, and it sounds great too."

VNC CEO JOEL DEARING said, ”We are excited about the opportunity in KAUAI. KHKU is a great sounding station and we are glad to be part of their local news efforts."

