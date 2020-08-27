Greg Carr

U.K.-based indie label DIRTY HIT has opened a new office in LOS ANGELES and an AUSTRALIAN arm. Based in WEST LONDON and established in 2010, DIRTY HIT is currently home to THE 1975, WOLF ALICE, BEABADOOBEE, RINA SAWAYAMA, THE JAPANESE HOUSE and PALE WAVES, among others.

Based in LOS ANGELES, GREG CARR has joined the team to oversee label operations for the market, taking on the role of General Manager U.S. DIRTY HIT will operate completely independently with the support of INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP, under a newly signed global deal.

Commented DIRTY HIT owner/founder JAMIE OBORNE, "We are hugely excited to announce the opening of DIRTY HIT offices in the U.S. Our ethos as a label has always been to maintain and develop a roster of diverse and culturally important artists and an exciting and forward-thinking team with a distinctive identity across a global sphere. GREG brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience across the roster and beyond, and has an unrivaled energy for the projects he works on. We have seen huge growth in the U.S. over the past few years across our roster, and are so pleased to have Greg heading up the team at Dirty Hit U.S. as we continue to build on this success and ensure we are offering our artists a truly global platform."

Added CARR, "I'm thrilled to be joining JAMIE OBORNE and the wider DIRTY HIT team to lead the charge for our artists in the U.S. DIRTY HIT has an incredibly exciting roster with a rich, decade-long reputation of being an artist driven label, and I'm thankful to have the opportunity to continue the journey here in America. I am incredibly grateful to the executives, colleagues, managers, and artists who have championed my passion for music and am looking forward to bringing that energy and experience to this new role."

