September 24th

WORK X WORK, the agency that produces the ON AIR FEST podcast events in BROOKLYN and LOS ANGELES, is holding an upfront event for independent podcast networks.

THE X FRONTS, a six-hour virtual event streaming on SEPTEMBER 24th and sponsored by podcast advertising network ADVERTISECAST, will include indies like CROOKED MEDIA, TALKHOUSE, KAST MEDIA, WONDER MEDIA NETWORK, HEADGUM, QCODE, and DCP ENTERTAINMENT. SIMPLECAST, MAGELLAN AI, and AdsWIZZ will also offer industry insights and trends sessions, with additional performances to be announced.

“We believe in the power of indie. In uncertain times like these, fresh voices and new leaders will guide the way” said WORK X WORK Founder/Creative Dir. SCOTT NEWMAN. “We are thrilled to provide a showcase where brands and buyers can experience the next big thing.”

Register at www.thexfronts.com.

« see more Net News