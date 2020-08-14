Welcome Daisy Dove

Congratulations to KATY PERRY, who gave birth to a baby girl named DAISY DOVE BLOOM, her partner ORLANDO BLOOM posted early this morning on INSTAGRAM.

"Welcome to the world, DAISY DOVE BLOOM! We are honoured to introduce GOODWILL Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy," the post said.

In the post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a "peaceful" birthing experience with good healthcare -- something, they said, many families do not experience.

