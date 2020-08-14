-
Katy Perry Gives Birth To Daughter Daisy Dove
August 27, 2020 at 4:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to KATY PERRY, who gave birth to a baby girl named DAISY DOVE BLOOM, her partner ORLANDO BLOOM posted early this morning on INSTAGRAM.
"Welcome to the world, DAISY DOVE BLOOM! We are honoured to introduce GOODWILL Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy," the post said.
In the post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a "peaceful" birthing experience with good healthcare -- something, they said, many families do not experience.
-