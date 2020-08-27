-
Report: TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Resigns
August 27, 2020 at 4:18 AM (PT)
CNN reports, "TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER has quit as the CHINESE-owned video sharing app faces enormous backlash from President DONALD TRUMP."
"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," MAYER said in a memo to employees that was obtained by CNN BUSINESS.
"Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."
