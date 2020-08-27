Kevin Mayer (Photo: LinkedIn)

CNN reports, "TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER has quit as the CHINESE-owned video sharing app faces enormous backlash from President DONALD TRUMP."

"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," MAYER said in a memo to employees that was obtained by CNN BUSINESS.

"Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."

« see more Net News