STEVEN A. SILBERBERG/NORTHEAST BROADCASTING CO.'s LISBON COMMUNICATIONS, INC..is selling Triple A WRJT (THE POINT)/ROYALTON, VT to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $360,000 and SILBERBERG's DEVON BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling Triple A WXRG (102.3 THE RIVER)/CONCORD, NH; WLKC (105.7 THE RIVER)/CAMPTON, NH; and Adult Hits WNYN-F (FREE 99.1)/WHITEFIELD, NH to EMF for $395,000.

In other filings with the FCC, GUYMON OKLAHOMA TRANSLATOR COMMITTEE is donating K211CB/GUYMON, OK to GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. The primary station is listed as Religion KHYM/COPELAND, KS.

MEDIA INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL CHANGE is transferring low power Variety KXRW-LP (XRAY.FM)/VANCOUVER, WA to KXRW for no consideration.

And filing for extensions of Silent STAs were TILLMAN BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. (WCHJ-A/BROOKHAVEN, MS, storm damage; translator W248CY remains in operation and licensee seeks permission to continue programming on translator while AM is off the air) and RHODE ISLAND PUBLIC RADIO (WPPB-A/PROVIDENCE, RI, economic reasons).

