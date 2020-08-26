Mike Hsu

Former ENTERCOM Active Rock WAAF/BOSTON personality MIKE HSU is back on the air, joining CUMULUS Classic Hits WWFX (100 FM THE PIKE)/WORCESTER, MA for 6-8p MONDAY through FRIDAY and 4-7p SATURDAYS.

WORCESTER MAG reports the move, "all started with a friendly call from BOB RIVERS and PETER ZIPEL, better known by the radio moniker 'BOB AND ZIP,' the cohosts of the very popular WAAF morning show in the ’80s."

“BOB AND ZIP, I listened to them when I was in high school. They’re one of the reasons I wanted to get into this business,” HSU said. “It was a real thrill to work with them. I felt I was 15 years old again, I was a little intimidated but they were really great and I had a great time. And, I guess, somebody heard something they liked.”

