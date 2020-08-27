Now On Radio, Too

The "PROMOTION MAN" podcast is celebrating its first anniversary by joining the lineup at WATERLOO MEDIA Rock KLBJ-F/AUSTIN. The show, telling tales of Classic Rock, is co-hosted by former WARNER BROS. RECORDS and VIRGIN RECORDS promo man FRED MEYERS and KLBJ-F PD and morning personality LA LLOYD; it will air on SUNDAYS 6-7p (CT) beginning SEPTEMBER 6th with plans to syndicate the show to other markets.

MEYERS said, “All through my life, these stories always fascinated anyone I was telling them to. When you can say you’ve had U2 in your car, or you took VAN HALEN to MCDONALD’S, or shook BOB MARLEY’s hand after figuring out a way to keep the pot smoke away from the security guards, or being with the DOOBIE BROTHERS in a local HOLIDAY INN where they took the stage over hours after playing in front of 15,000 fans. These are the stories people love to hear and I have so many to tell.”

