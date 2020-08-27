Layoffs

IDEASTREAM, the CLEVELAND public media company operating News-Talk WCPN, Classical WCLV, PBS affiliate WVIZ-TV, and THE OHIO CHANNEL, has laid off eight employees and eliminated five open positions.

According to a report at the company's website, CEO KEVIN MARTIN told staffers in an email WEDNESDAY (8/26) that the company needed to make a 10% cut in expenses by the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year (OCTOBER 1st) due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. IDEASTREAM executives and senior management are taking 10-20% pay cuts and merit raises have been eliminated for the next fiscal year; the company took a Paycheck Protection Program loan and other CARES Act funding through the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING to help it het through the 2020 fiscal year.

« see more Net News