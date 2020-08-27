Gala Rescheduled

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME will reschedule its 50th anniversary gala to Fall 2021 due to COVID-19. The new date and more information will be announced as soon as plans are finalized.

“While it hurts not being able to reunite in our traditional format with so many cherished friends and hall of fame family members, we are excited to share that we will soon announce a Class of 2020,” said NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Chair of Board of Directors SARAH CATES. “We will work to shine a special spotlight on them as this year progresses, and we will also look forward to honoring them alongside the Class of 2021 in a special double-sized event next Fall as we celebrate ‘NASHVILLE Songwriting’s Most Legendary Night.'”

