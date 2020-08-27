McComb

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has signed singer-songwriter JEREMY MCCOMB to a record deal. The IDAHO native will release his first single in partnership with the label, "Cotton's Getting High," on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th. Prior to his deal, MCCOMB worked in radio as a programmer and tour managed LARRY THE CABLE GUY. Additionally, MCCOMB has released four albums and seen success as a songwriter while spending more than a decade touring.

“JEREMY’s craft as a storyteller, musician and entertainer, coupled with his relentless work ethic, truly make him stand out from the crowd," said AVERAGE JOES VP/A&R FORREST LATTA. "The entire AVERAGE JOES team is excited to have him on board.”

« see more Net News