More Consent Decrees

More radio licensees have reached consent decrees with the FCC over political public file violations.

The latest agreements, in which the FCC forgoes fines but requires the stations to adhere to strict compliance plans, are between the FCC and REEF BROADCASTING, INC. (Urban WAXJ (THE REEF 103.5)/FREDERIKSTED, VI); PERRY BROADCASTING OF ARKANSAS, INC. (Top 40/Rhythmic KQIS-A (KISS 105.3)/BETHEL HEIGHTS, AR); LAKE CUMBERLAND BROADCASTERS, LLC (Country WJRS (LAKER COUNTRY 104.9)/JAMESTOWN, KY); TOWNSQUARE MEDIA OF EVANSVILLE/OWENSBORO, INC. (Country WBKR and News-Talk WOMI/OWENSBORO, KY-EVANSVILLE, IN; Top 40 WDKS (KISS 106)/NEWBURGH, IN-EVANSVILLE, IN; News-Talk WGBF-A and AC WJLT (MY 105.3)/EVANSVILLE, IN; Rock WGBF-F/HENDERSON, KY-EVANSVILLE, IN; Country WKDQ/HENDERSON, KY-EVANSVILLE, IN).; L.M. COMMUNICATIONS OF KENTUCKY, LLC (Urban WBTF (107.9 THE BEAT)/MIDWAY-LEXINGTON, KY and Classic Rock WBVX (CLASSIC ROCK 92.1)/CARLISLE-LEXINGTON, KY); and FLOYD COUNTY BROADCASTERS COMPANY, INC. (Country WMDJ/ALLEN, KY).

