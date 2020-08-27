-
Baratunde Thurston's New Podcast Is A Lesson On 'How To Citizen'
August 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Author BARATUNDE THURSTON is hosting a new iHEARTRADIO original podcast on activism and civic duties.
"HOW TO CITIZEN WITH BARATUNDE" premiered TODAY (8/27) with an episode featuring Attorney/Activist VALARIE KAUR discussing the spiritual elements of being a citizen and another episode outlining the "four pillars of How to Citizen," with ERIC LIU, founder of the nonprofit CITIZEN UNIVERSITY, on hand.
THURSTON, a former "DAILY SHOW" producer and author of the bestseller "How To Be Black," hosted the six-episode "WE'RE HAVING A MOMENT" podcast for iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK earlier this year and hosts "LIVE ON LOCKDOWN" on INSTAGRAM Live.
-