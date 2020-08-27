Musical

JINGLE PUNKS co-founder JARED GUTSTADT and actor DENNIS QUAID's podcast network AUDIO UP will premiere a new four-part musical special podcast starring MACHINE GUN KELLY on OCTOBER 10th.

"HALLOWEEN IN HELL" was conceived by GUTSTADT and will feature KELLY, performance artist DANA DENTATA, IANN DIOR and 24KGOLDN in a musical in the vein of "THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW" crossed with "THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS." With the performers playing fictional versions of themselves trapped in a competition and trying to rescue themselves from evil. The podcast was written by JIMMY JELLINEK, who wrote QUAID and GUTSTADT's musical podcast "BEAR AND A BANJO." A soundtrack will be released by AUDIO UP RECORDS.

GUTSTADT said, “HALLOWEEN, much like other major holidays, deserves its own entertainment tent pole. While a lot of people focus on CHRISTMAS, VALENTINE'S DAY and NEW YEAR'S EVE, we really believe that HALLOWEEN is an undersurface time of year for folks to enjoy original content. I was always a fan of ‘THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW’ and ‘NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS,’ and we believe we're creating an evergreen franchise that will allow us to unlock new stories every year with original music, possibly ending up in the realm of live or visual content. MACHNE GUN KELLY was an extremely logical and obvious partner for us. His brand pairs well with the season.”

