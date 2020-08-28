New Portal

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has launched a "Broadcast Resource Hub" web portal aggregating online information and tools from the NAB and the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION. The portal also links to the new NABLF Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resource Center, launched last week.

“NAB has created a variety of new and evergreen resources to assist radio and television broadcasters in various aspects of their businesses from education and training to advocacy and innovation,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “We are pleased to now offer these valuable resources in one easy-to-access online hub, where we will continue to add timely content for members and the industry at-large.”

