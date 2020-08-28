Sold

RADIO BOSTON BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Silent daytimer WILD-A/BOSTON to WILLIAM A. and DEBORAH C. BLOUNT's BLOUNT MASSCOM, INC. for $80,000.

In another filing with the FCC, CENTRAL COAST MEDIA EDUCATION FOUNDATION has requested an STA to operate KPCR-LP/SANTA CRUZ, CA to a temporary location in the City of SANTA CRUZ because the licensed tower is in a wildfire evacuation area.

And JAMES SU's GOLDEN CITY BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Mandarin Chinese KADD/LOGANDALE-LAS VEGAS, NV and its booster KADD-FM1/LOGANDALE to ERIC PALACIOS' RADIO ACTIVO 2 LLC for $450,000

