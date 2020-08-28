Blazer

Longtime radio and TV host PHIL BLAZER, who founded JEWISH LIFE TELEVISION (JLTV) and hosted a Jewish radio program for many years on LOS ANGELES radio, died TUESDAY (8/25) in BURBANK, CA at 76, according to the JEWISH JOURNAL of LOS ANGELES.

While official biographies said that BLAZER started his media career at KUXL-A (now KDIZ-A)/MINNEAPOLIS in 1965 while attending the UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, he actually began writing for the VALLEY NEWS in VAN NUYS, CA and hosting at KVFM/SAN FERNANDO, CA in 1962 while in high school, appearing on the station as host of a jazz show and, then, "B'NAI SHALOM" through the 1970s, also airing on KUTE/LOS ANGELES and KTWN/MINNEAPOLIS. He moved to KIEV-A/LOS ANGELES in 1979, also airing the show on KFOX and KUTE.

BLAZER also launched his TV show "JEWISH LIFE WITH PHIL BLAZER" in 1977 on KSCI-TV/LOS ANGELES and published ISRAEL TODAY and NATIONAL JEWISH NEWS; he created JLTV in 2006 and hosted "MAIN STREET WITH PHIL BLAZER" on the cable and online network.

