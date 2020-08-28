-
Yet More Licensees Reach Consent Decrees With FCC Over Political Record Keeping Violations
August 28, 2020
The week is ending with yet another group of radio licensees reaching consent decrees with the FCC over political public file violations.
FREELAND BROADCASTING CO., INC (Oldies WCBL-A/BENTON, KY and Oldies WCBL-F/GRAND RIVERS, KY).; LA TAURUS PRODUCTIONS, INC. (Urban AC WHLJ (FOXY 97.5)/STATENVILLE-VALDOSTA, GA); and several licensees held by group owner JEFF BECK, including GADSDEN RADIO MEDIA, LLC (Classic Hits WGAD-A/RAINBOW CITY, AL); QUALITY PROPERTIES, LLC (Regional Mexican WWGC-A (LA DOBLE X)/ALBERTVILLE, AL); RAINBOW CITY MEDIA, LLC (Country WTDR-A (THUNDER 92.7)/GADSDEN, AL); and THE JEFF BECK BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC (Country WTDR-F (THUNDER 92.7)/TALLADEGA, AL and Hip Hop WFZX-A (99.1 & 99.3 THE VIBE)/ANNISTON, AL) have agreed to adhere to compliance plans but are not being fined for failure to upload political advertising files to their online public files.
