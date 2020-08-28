Nominees To Be Revealed Tuesday

Nominees for the "54th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st. Select categories will be announced by LUKE COMBS and CARLY PEARCE on ABC-TV's "Good Morning AMERICA," broadcast live from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE at 8:30 local time.

Immediately following the live broadcast, INGRID ANDRESS and GABBY BARRETT will reveal the remaining CMA Awards categories, including the CMA Broadcast Awards finalists on CMA’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages. The stream will also be available on GoodMorningAmerica.com and GMA’s FACEBOOK.

