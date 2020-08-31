4 New Affiliates

iHEARTMEDIA has formally announced the previously-reported lease of Sports WTEL-A (610 ESPN)/PHILADELPHIA from BEASLEY and will flip the station to airing the new BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK (NET NEWS 8/19), but the official word comes with additional LMAs and a station purchase.

The moves include a deal to buy Brokered Ethnic WUST-A/WASHINGTON from NEW WORLD RADIO for an undisclosed price plus an LMA before closing, and LMAs to program M-10 BROADCASTING Classic Hits WQLL-A-W260BV (Q-1370 AM & 99.9 FM)/BALTIMORE and ALEXANDER BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC's W257DS/MONTGOMERY, AL, with all but MONTGOMERY starting AUGUST 31st and MONTGOMERY starting SEPTEMBER 2nd.

“BIN’s goal has always been to be the most trusted source for news in the Black community, and part of that strategy is of course to be available on both broadcast and digital stations across America,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “We’re thrilled to bring BIN, a full-time news service by and for the Black community, to BALTIMORE, MONTGOMERY, PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, D.C. and provide millions of listeners there with both the national and local news that impacts their lives.”

