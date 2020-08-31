CURTIS MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Top 40 WPLW (PULSE-FM) held its annual Back To School Bash - virtually - on SATURDAY (8/29) as a one-hour TV special on WLFL, the local CW affiliate.

The show featured LEWIS CAPALDI, KELSEA BALLERINI, AJR, JASMINE THOMPSON, LAUV, JP SAXE, TONES & I, ZARA LARSSON and a special performance from ONEREPUBLIC to raise money for the UNC CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. PULSE announcers JAX, MEL & JUD hosted the program along with CURTIS WATERS, a resident of nearby CARY, NC, whose song "Stunnin'" has become a viral sensation.

PD JUD HEUSSLER said, "The PULSE-FM Back To School Bash has always been one of the station's premier events and we weren't going to let a pandemic change that! Re-imagining this event into a TV special let our listeners enjoy the live music they miss - safely from their own home."

CMG SVP and PULSE-FM GM DAVID STUCKEY commented, "JUD had a vision for this event, he and his staff rolled up their sleeves, did a lot of hard work and put together a show that was star-studded, fast-paced and entertaining."

You can see for yourself, too, as the show is currently available for on-demand viewing at TheNewPulseFM.com.

