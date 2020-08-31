Ralphie Marino (Facebook)

Veteran morning personality RALPHIE MARINO unexpectedly departed BEASLEY MEDIA AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FORT MYERS this past FRIDAY (8/28). In a post on FACEBOOK, MARINO explained his exit to his friends and fans. He'd arrived in FORT MYERS last JULY, leaving his morning slot at CAPE COD BROADCASTING Hot AC WQRC (99.9 WQRC) to be closer to family, quickly landing at BEASLEY.

RALPHIE is eager to dive into the next chapter of his long and successful career, and can be reached at ralphiethedj@gmail.com and (603)-557-7499.

