GROUP HEALTH COOPERATIVE OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN has pulled its ads from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WIBA-A/MADISON after host VICKI MCKENNA defended KYLE RITTENHOUSE, the 17-year-old self-styled militia member who shot two protestors in KENOSHA, on her show WEDNESDAY (8/27), reports MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL columnist DANIEL BICE.

After MCKENNA claimed that RITTENHOUSE, who has been charged with intentional and reckless homicide, acted in self-defense and urged "patriots" and "militia" to head to KENOSHA with guns and ammunition while adding that Gov. TONY EVERS and Lt. Gov. MANDELA BARNES should be put on trial, the medical provider took its ads, including news sponsorship, off WIBA. Chief Business Development Officer ALLAN WEARING telling BICE that "there should be some consequences... this was over the top." He said that MCKENNA, who is also heard on sister News-Talk WISN-A/MILWAUKEE, has a right to say what she wants but he has the right to pull his advertising from the station.

MCKENNA's response was to claim on FRIDAY's show that the JOURNAL SENTINEL was smearing her and to falsely suggest that BICE had reported that she was telling people to murder protestors; former MILWAUKEE COUNTY Sheriff DAVID A. CLARKE JR. joined her to claim that criticizing MCKENNA's remarks amounts to "domestic terror" and "orchestrated violence."

