THE WEEKND won Video Of The Year with “Blinding Lights” last night (8/30) at the 2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, aired on THE CW NETWORK from various outdoor locations around NEW YORK. The MTV VMA's were initially scheduled to take place at the BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN but shifted outdoors three weeks ago due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The show, hosted by KEKE PALMER, began with the announcement that the VMA's were dedicated to the devastating loss of actor CHADWICK BOSEMAN, who died last FRIDAY (8/28).

Here's the list of this year's MTV VMA winners:

Video Of The Year: THE WEEKND “Blinding Lights”

Artist Of The Year: LADY GAGA

Song Of The Year: LADY GAGA with ARIANA GRANDE “Rain On Me”

PUSH Best New Artist: DOJA CAT

Best Pop: BTS “On”

Best Hip-Hop: MEGAN THEE STALLION “Savage”

Best Rock: COLDPLAY “Orphans”

Best Alternative: MACHINE GUN KELLY “Bloody Valentine”

Best K-Pop: BTS “On”

Best Latin: MALUMA ft. J BALVIN, “Qué Pena”

Best R&B: THE WEEKND “Blinding Lights”

Best Group: BTS

Best Music Video From Home: ARIANA GRANDE and JUSTIN BIEBER “Stuck With U”

Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO UNPLUGGED AT HOME

Video For Good: H.E.R. “I Can’t Breathe”

Best Collaboration: LADY GAGA with ARIANA GRANDE “Rain On Me”

Best Direction: TAYLOR SWIFT “The Man”

Best Cinematography: LADY GAGA with ARIANA GRANDE, “Rain On Me” Cinematography by THOMAS KLOSS

Best Art Direction: MILEY CYRUS, “Mother’s Daughter” Art Direction by CHRISTIAN STONE

Best Visual Effects: DUA LIPA “Physical” Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and MATHEMATIC

Best Choreography: BTS, “On” Choreography by SON SUNG DEUK, LEE GA HUN, LEE BYUNG EUN

Best Editing: MILEY CYRUS, “Mother’s Daughter” Edited by ALEXANDRE MOORS and NUNO XICO

