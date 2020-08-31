New Syndicated Show

WESTWOOD ONE, OCEANIC TRADEWINDS, and T & T CREATIVE will launch a daily one-hour syndicated radio show hosted by STELLAR AWARD winning JEKALYN CARR. “WINNING WITH JEKALYN CARR” will premier barter free on LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 7th and will be available for Inspiration and Urban AC radio. There’s also a 2-hour weekend version.

CARR told ALL ACCESS, “I am so excited about spreading my ministry over the radio airwaves. I want to share things that folks wouldn’t typically know about myself and my fellow artists. We are going to dig a little deeper, have fun, inspire, and share all this through social media too.

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN added, “JEKALYN has grown so much in the last 6 months while doing the holiday radio specials. We literally had significant programmers asking every other week for a weekly program. This became a no-brainer to give radio what they so passionately kept asking for. The show will be available barter free for the entire month of SEPTEMBER."

RADIO ONE/ATLANTA OM DEREK HARPER commented, "She's the face of the format for the next decade and beyond."

WHAL/MEMPHIS PD TRACY BETHEA said, "JEKALYN CARR is an A-lister bringing fresh and innovative audio and VIDEO content which extends well beyond just the music. I love her personality which exudes life, love, and happiness. Whether it's COOKING WITH CARR, MAKE-UP TIPs or WINNING STRATEGIES, her incredible focus, depth, and power translates into a winning radio program for the ages."

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Regional Praise PD REGGIE BAKER commented, “JEKALYN is destined to be the next big radio star. She not only delivers in song, but she also brings it as a great personality.”

