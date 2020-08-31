Coming Wednesday

PULITZER PRIZE-winning historian JON MEACHAM, who hosted the "HOPE, THROUGH HISTORY" podcast for ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 and A+E NETWORKS' HISTORY, will host a new 10-episode podcast for CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS and HISTORY, a series on the most important speeches in history. "IT WAS SAID" will debut its first season WEDNESDAY (9/2) with two episodes. The first season will include speeches by Rev. Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., ROBERT F. KENNEDY, BARACK OBAMA, MEGHAN MCCAIN, RONALD REAGAN, BARBARA JORDAN, EDWARD R. MURROW, HILLARY CLINTON, JOHN LEWIS, and JOHN F. KENNEDY.

MEACHAM said, “Words matter, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work again with the terrific team at CADENCE13 to bring some of the most important speeches and moments in our history to life again.”

“When the moment comes that we can look back on 2020, we’ll look to great speeches and leaders that helped guide us through the challenges and opportunities we faced, just as we do with these historic speeches,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Having JON MEACHAM guide us through the words and context of these speeches, along with the collaboration of HISTORY, is exactly the type of meaningful content we are passionate to create at C13.”

“At a time when we’re all looking for beacons of hope, it’s incredibly cogent and even comforting to revisit some of the most moving speeches born from other indelible moments in our collective history,” said A+E NETWORKS EVP/Global Content Licensing MARK GARNER. “HISTORY is proud to again partner with JON MEACHAM and CADENCE13 for IT WAS SAID’s audio exploration of past inspiration.”

