Charette

Singer/songwriter LIV CHARETTE has signed with THE ARTIST MANAGEMENT GROUP (AMG) for exclusive management representation. CHARETTE is represented by THE AMG manager, ADRIA DELAUNE.

“When I heard LIV sing for the first time, I knew instantly that she was an artist I wanted to work with because of both her powerhouse vocals and her incredible ability to tell a story through her songs,” said DELAUNE. “I am so proud of the success of her debut single ["That Kind Of Song"], and I can’t wait to see what is to come for her.”

“The AMG is happy to announce that we have added LIV to our top-notch talent roster,” said the AMG co-founder ROB BECKHAM . “With her enormous vocal range, she will no doubt have a long and successful music career.”

Added CHARETTE, “We’ve already hit some incredible milestones together. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this force of a team.”

