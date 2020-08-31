21 Bands Playing 2 Days For Free

CUMULUS Alternative WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE has put together a virtual concert experience, "BINGE THIS FEST" set for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th featuring 21 bands playing exclusive performances beginning at 7p each evening.

The lineup for SATURDAY 9/26: THE HEAD AND THE HEART, LOCAL NATIVES, COLD WAR KIDS, NEON TREES, I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, LOVELYTHEBAND, DAYGLOW, BARNES COURTNEY, PEACH TREE RASCALS, and LEO THE KIND.

The following band will play on SUNDAY 9/27: GROUPLOVE, ALL TIME LOW, SAINT MOTEL, JUDAH AND THE LION, MEG MYERS, WHITE REAPER, THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES, ROBERT DELONG, NOTHING BUT THIEVES, CHAZ CARDIGAN, and THE DIRTY NIL.

95X PD JOE DETOMASO said, "We knew our listeners were missing live music and since we can't all get together right now, we decided to do the next best thing...Bring the show to them! You can sit back on your couch and enjoy the show. Plus, no long lines for the bathroom or overpriced beer!"

BINGE THIS FEST for free at 95X.com.

